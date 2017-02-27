Murray State Police Chief Says Concealed Carry on Campus Could Present 'Confusion' for Officers

Murray State University’s chief of police says when guns become commonplace on campus, the idea of who is the ‘good guy’ and ‘bad guy’ can present confusion for officers.

Chief James Herring Jr. made his statements in a recent Board of Regents meeting when asked about a bill in the Kentucky legislature that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring guns onto school property.

Herring says while understands the argument of self-defense and second amendment rights, it becomes a safety issue for officers responding to a situation.

“When everybody has a gun or they’re very common, then it s very difficult for us to know if someone is intent on harm or is lawfully carrying. So that’s where the confusion can come in," Herring said.

House Bill 249 would permit a person with a concealed carry license to bring their weapon onto school campuses and other government buildings, including General Assembly meetings, with the exception of courtroom and detention facilities.

The bill hasn’t moved from the House education committee since its introduction in early February.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, eight states allow concealed weapons on college campus.

Other Kentucky law enforcement officials have expressed concern over this law.