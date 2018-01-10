Murray State Interim Chief Facilities Officer David Burdette Has Died

Murray State University’s Interim Chief Facilities Officer died Wednesday morning. President Bob Davies informed faculty and staff in a letter that David Burdette passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

Davies said Burdette was a friend and colleague who worked tirelessly to advance the university on many fronts.

Burdette took office in 2014. Prior to MSU, he served as Vice President of Finance Administration at Central Michigan University and served in similar roles at other universities before that.

His role at Murray State included overseeing facilities, grounds, transportation and emergency management.