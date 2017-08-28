Murray State Football Player Dismissed from Team After Robbery Arrest

A Murray State University football player is no longer on the team after being jailed for three counts of robbery in the First degree over the weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Mareio McGraw was committed to the Calloway County jail on Saturday.

According to a Murray Police release, McGraw allegedly robbed a couple on North 16th street the previous night. The victims told the police McGraw had a revolver and took cash from their wallets.

MSU Director of Athletics Allen Ward said in a university release, “Everyone is innocent until proven guilty and the legal process will take its course as it relates to this alleged incident.”

McGraw is still jailed and his status is pending. His bond is set for $250,000 dollars.