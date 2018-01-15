Murray State Closed Tuesday Due to Winter Weather

Murray State University's main campus and all regional campus are closed Tuesday due to the winter weather.

This includes the main campus in Murray as well as the campuses at Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Paducah, Henderson and Ft. Campbell.

Some campus services will be open, per a university release:

The Susan E. Bauernfeind Wellness Center will be open from 12-5 p.m.

The Curris Center, including the University Bookstore, will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dining Services will be open during normal operating hours.

The Racer One Stop, to be held at the Curris Center Stables, will not be open on Tuesday but is scheduled to open on Wednesday, January 17 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Dates and deadlines for financial aid and adding/dropping classes is extended by one day.

