Murray State Associate VP of Enrollment Leaving for MSU in Texas

Murray State University's Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management is leaving the Racers for the Mustangs. Fred Dietz is taking the role of Vice President for Enrollment Management at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.

He begins on July 1.

"We are really excited. It's a new position that we're creating. So we're really excited about the opportunities and experience that Mr. Dietz will bring to Midwestern State," said the university's Public Information and Marketing Director Julie Gaynor.

Midwestern president Dr. Suzanne Shipley said in an email to the campus community on April 19 that Dietz emerged from a pool of more than 40 candidates as an individual with "the vision, experience, and background" to lead the new Division of Enrollment Management.

Dietz listed in his resume achievements at Murray State include an increase in the freshmen class size and in dual credit participation, an improvement in the ACT average and a new freshmen admission criteria.

Despite a recent enrollment decline, Murray State has pointed to a higher-achieving class and promising gains in the number of fall 2018 freshmen admissions applications. Dietz has said the university is going after stronger, more competitive students.

“I want to thank Fred for his outstanding leadership of our enrollment services. He is a tireless advocate for student success, leading initiatives like the Racer One Stop, which was designed to provide streamlined student services providing superior service for our students,” said President Bob Davies in an emailed statement. “We appreciate his service to Murray State University and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Murray State has various initiatives underway aimed at boosting enrollment, including student summits, streamlining admissions and a new scholarship. President Bob Davies has pointed to the importance of enrollment in what he calls the increasingly 'privatized' landscape of higher education.

Dietz joined Murray State in 2010. Prior to that, he held enrollment positions at universities in Texas, Missouri and Florida.

Murray State Director of Communication Shawn Touney said in an email "recognizing the critical importance of enrollment," the university is "currently assessing the short term and long term needs of our institution, and will determine the best path forward in the coming weeks."

This story has been updated.