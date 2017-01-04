Murray Residents Plan ‘March for Equality’ After Trump Inauguration

A March for Equality and Social Justice will take place in Murray one day after the presidential inauguration.

The march starts in the Faculty Hall parking lot on Murray State’s campus and ends in front of the courthouse with speeches and live music. Tim Johns is media spokesperson for the march. He said the goal is to draw attention to maintaining equal rights for all people and is in response to Donald Trump’s election as President.

"People are going to have to know that they can’t trample over people’s equal rights and the kind of social justice people deserve in this country without some push back," Johns said. "So we will be there voicing our opinions about the sanctity of these rights."

National and state LGBT advocacy groups have expressed concern over some of Trump’s rhetoric involving LGBT rights that were put into place under the Obama administration. Johns said the march was timed to take place at the same time as the Million Women’s March on Washington and similar marches in Nashville. The event begins at 10 a.m. on January 21st.