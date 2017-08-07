Murray Residents Form Petition Committee to Advance Payroll Tax Referendum

A group of Murray residents has formed a committee seeking to put the payroll tax issue on an election ballot.

Local officials are at odds over whether to implement a one-percent occupational tax on workers in the city. The committee filed an affidavit to petition with County Clerk Antonia Faulkner last week citing a Kentucky statute regarding procedure for referendum on a public question.

The committee would be responsible for circulating and filing the petition upon collecting an appropriate number of signatures. According to the statute, they would need at least 20 percent of the number of voters who participated in the last general election.

The Murray City Council narrowly voted to draft a payroll tax ordinance last month. The ordinance needs to pass twice before going into effect. The city council meets on Thursday.

Committee members are Edward A. Davis, Jennifer Lynn, Kimberley Griffith, Orville Herndon and Donna R. Herndon.