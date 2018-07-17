MTD Products To Invest $10M In Martin, Tenn., Operations, Creating 200 Jobs

A manufacturing company is investing $10 million in its Martin, Tennessee, operations over the next five years, creating 200 jobs.

Governor Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and MTD Consumer Group officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

State officials say MTD Products is the largest private employer in Weakley County. The company manufactures and distributes residential and commercial outdoor power equipment under brands including Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt.

In addition to jobs, the expansion includes facility updates and new equipment.

Rolfe said in a release MTD has been in the county for more than 30 years and employs more than 900 people in west Tennessee. "The creation of 200 jobs will have a tremendous impact on the local economy and people of Weakley County. This investment underscores that Tennessee is a place where leading businesses can grow and provide quality jobs for our citizens," Rolfe said.

MTD's general manager for the facility Steve Baker said, "This is home for us and we're blessed to be able to provide meaningful jobs for our community. We want to thank everyone who has helped and will continue to help us, bring this expansion to fruition."

The company invested $20 million in an expansion in 2014.