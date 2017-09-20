MSU Theatre Dept. Combines Religion, Horror, and Comedy in "The Praying Mantis"

Murray State University's theatre department will be presenting "The Praying Mantis" this week through September 23rd in the Wilson Hall black box theatre. Tracy Ross speaks with director, Daryl Phillipy, about what to expect from this macabre and entertaining production that weaves religious, romantic, and insectile imagery into one show.

Originally written by Chilean playwright Alejandro Sieveking and translated by Charles Philip Thomas, "Praying Mantis" tells a story of love, madness, horror, and a family secret kept tightly locked behind an unopened door. As three sisters fight for the love of one gentlemen, the audience witnesses a hilarious and twisted descent into the mental frailty of all parties involved. The ominous family secret, presented as a sort of mysterious Pandora's box, remains a constant force throughout the storyline before finally revealing itself in a way which will surprise even the most clever of audience members.

"The Praying Mantis" opens Wednesday night, September 20th, at 7:30 pm in Wilson Hall's black box theatre. Shows will continue to run at the same time through September 23rd. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.