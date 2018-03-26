Mitch McConnell Speaks to Lexington Chamber Group

By 50 minutes ago

Credit Mitch McConnell, Facebook

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said congressional Republicans and Democrats do come together to produce successful legislation. 

The veteran GOP congressional leader told attendees at a Lexington business luncheon those instances don’t tend to get press coverage. But, McConnell admits agreements on big issue like Health Care Reform remain allusive.

“We’re going to have to continue to wrestle with how to make the private health insurance market work better. It’s roughly 18% of the country and honestly right now I can’t tell you how we’re going to do that. We’re still arguing over that,” said McConnell.

McConnell said another item, immigration reform, is complicated and “terribly partisan.”

The leader of the senate also said he tends to focus on congressional decisions more than comments coming out of the White House.

“It is, of course, much more interesting than it has been in previous times and there are a lot of things that I choose not to comment on on a daily basis,” said McConnell. “So, I tend to focus on what we’re doing, as opposed to what some may be saying.”

McConnell did applaud President Trump for many of his judicial appointments, but also expressed concern about trade decisions, adding he’s not a fan of tariffs.

Tags: 
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Related Content

McConnell Wants Hemp Removed From Controlled Substance List

By 3 hours ago
Ryland Barton, WFPL, cropped

The U.S. Senate's top leader said Monday he wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the controlled substances list that now associates the crop with its cousin — marijuana.

McConnell, Schumer Say Senate Will Navigate Political Division

By Feb 12, 2018
Ryland Barton

The opposing leaders of the U.S. Senate shared a stage at the University of Louisville on Monday, the same day the chamber is set to begin an open debate on bills dealing with immigration.

Comer Urges McConnell to Go Nuclear on Spending Bill

By Jan 24, 2018
Lisa Autry, WKYU

Kentucky Congressman James Comer says he thinks the Senate needs to use the nuclear option in order to approve a long-term spending bill.

Biden: McConnell Refused To Sign Bipartisan Statement On Russian Interference

By Jan 24, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he and President Barack Obama decided not to speak out publicly on Russian interference during the 2016 campaign after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to sign a bipartisan statement condemning the Kremlin's role.