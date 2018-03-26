Mitch McConnell Speaks to Lexington Chamber Group

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said congressional Republicans and Democrats do come together to produce successful legislation.

The veteran GOP congressional leader told attendees at a Lexington business luncheon those instances don’t tend to get press coverage. But, McConnell admits agreements on big issue like Health Care Reform remain allusive.

“We’re going to have to continue to wrestle with how to make the private health insurance market work better. It’s roughly 18% of the country and honestly right now I can’t tell you how we’re going to do that. We’re still arguing over that,” said McConnell.

McConnell said another item, immigration reform, is complicated and “terribly partisan.”

The leader of the senate also said he tends to focus on congressional decisions more than comments coming out of the White House.

“It is, of course, much more interesting than it has been in previous times and there are a lot of things that I choose not to comment on on a daily basis,” said McConnell. “So, I tend to focus on what we’re doing, as opposed to what some may be saying.”

McConnell did applaud President Trump for many of his judicial appointments, but also expressed concern about trade decisions, adding he’s not a fan of tariffs.