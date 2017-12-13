Miners’ Pensions A Major Part Of Spending Debate

By 46 minutes ago
  • UMWA retirees talk pension protection with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
    UMWA retirees talk pension protection with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
    Courtesy office of Sen. Brown

Retired union coal miners are joining teamsters, iron workers and other union retirees in an effort to shore up their ailing pension plans, and they hope the ticking clock on a government spending bill will help.

  Some Democrats want to see protections for retirement benefits included in the omnibus spending bill, which Congress must pass in order to prevent a government shutdown. That could set up a year-end showdown over the spending bill, with major implications for retirees in the Ohio Valley region.

Some 43,000 retired miners in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia depend on a pension plan that the union argues could be at risk without Congressional action. A trio of leading lawmakers from the region will play key roles in the debate in the coming week. 

 

Credit Alexandra Kanik | Ohio Valley ReSource

 

Pensions In Peril

Last year retired union miners fought to protect their health benefits and pensions which were both at risk due to the coal industry’s decline and a wave of bankruptcies. They won protection for health benefits but not pensions, after the issues were split off in a compromise measure to fund health benefits.

A bill championed by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to extend protection to the miner’s pension plans attracted some bipartisan support but not enough traction to win passage. 

Now Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown has attracted support of Democratic leadership to make a broader push for pensions for a number of other teetering pension plans.

At a Capitol Hill rally Brown said Congress found time to pass major tax cuts for corporations and now it’s time to shore up pensions.

“Wall Street squandered your pension money,” he said. “Now this body, the House and Senate, have a responsibility to keep the promise to protect the pension that you earned and to do it before it’s too late.”

Brown said Congress has a responsibility to keep the promise of pensions to the millions of workers who depend on them. He’s introduced the Butch Lewis Act, named after a Teamsters union member who died two years ago while working on the issue.

The bill would establish a new office called the Pension Rehabilitation Administration. Pension plans would be able to borrow what they need to remain solvent through this new arm of the Treasury Department.

Ominous Omnibus

Mike Walden is a member of the Teamsters union in Ohio. He said shoring up pensions should not be a partisan issue.   

“This war on the elderly and unions here in the United States of America is only about party lines and aisles not saving lives, not the economy, not letting someone keep what they earned but wanting to take it away for personal gain or power,” he said.

 

Ohio Teamsters member Mike Walden explains the Butch Lewis Act as Lewis’ widow, Rita (left), listens on.”
Credit Courtesy office of Sen. Sherrod Brown

Walden wants to see work across the aisles in Congress. That would depend on a trio of lawmakers from the Ohio Valley finding common ground in a partisan atmosphere.

Democrats Brown and Manchin have picked up some bipartisan support for pension protection. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, has said that he prefers to address troubled pension plans as part of a broader pension reform effort.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Credit U.S. Senate

UMW spokesperson Phil Smith said the situation is urgent, and that the union’s pension plan could become insolvent in less than five years if there’s a further downturn in the coal market.

“Any more bankruptcies in the coal industry would have significant effect on our plan,” he said. “It would essentially lead to all of the remaining employers who are making contributions to the plan to being let out of that obligation by a bankruptcy court.

With a deadline looming, some Democrats are threatening a government shutdown if a pension fix is not included in the end-of-the-year spending bill. 

Tags: 
Ohio Valley ReSource
pensions
Retirement

Related Content

Clean Power Plan’s Repeal Gets Hearing In Coal Country

By Nov 29, 2017
Glynis Board | Ohio Valley ReSource

Last month the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt chose an eastern Kentucky mining town as the venue to announce his intent to repeal the Clean Power Plan, an Obama-era rule that sought to limit greenhouse gas emissions. On Tuesday the agency returned to coal country to conduct its only public hearing on the matter in Charleston, West Virginia. 

Serving Those Who Served: Veterans Pantry Program Reaches Out To Hungry

By Nov 21, 2017
Nicole Erwin | Ohio Valley ReSource

Napoleon famously said that an army marches on its stomach; troops must be fed in order to fight. But what happens when that army faces hunger after marching back home?  

Federal statistics show tens of thousands of U.S. military veterans struggle with homelessness, hunger and food insecurity. As the holiday season approaches, a pilot program in the Ohio Valley aims to serve those who served their country.

Gutting Guest Worker Rights: Migrant Labor Bill Cuts Protections

By Nov 20, 2017
Nicole Erwin

Last year, more than a thousand Ohio Valley farmers used a complicated federal visa program to hire some 8,000 foreign workers for seasonal jobs. Farmers say the visa program is too bureaucratic, and a bill before Congress promises to cut red tape. But labor advocates say the bill would strip guest workers of many protections in an industry where wage theft is already a problem.

Senate Narrowly Confirms Trump's Pick to Fill Top Mine Safety Position

By Nov 15, 2017
MSHA

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Wednesday, 52 to 46, to narrowly confirm President Trump’s nominee to lead the Mine Safety and Health Administration, or MSHA. 