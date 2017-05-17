McConnell Wants Garland for FBI Director

  Kentucky’s senior U.S. Senator says he thinks Merrick Garland should be the next

director of the FBI. Garland was nominated by President Obama last year to join

the U.S. Supreme Court.

While his choice might sound surprising, McConnell said Garland has a deep background in criminal law.  In an interview with Bloomberg Politics, the Senate Majority Leader credited Garland as the prosecutor in the Oklahoma City bombing.  Senator McConnell said he has encouraged President Trump to nominate Garland and continue what he called the tradition of an a-political professional in the FBI’s top post. Garland is the chief judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals and nominated by President Obama to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.  Republicans blocked the nomination and argued the next president should fill the vacancy, as President Trump did with Neil Gorsuch.  NPR is reporting Garland has told friends that he intends to remain a judge, and not pursue the FBI leadership post.

