McConnell Condemns White Supremacist "Messages of Hate and Bigotry"

The Senate's top Republican is condemning what he's calling the "messages of hate and bigotry" carried by the KKK and white supremacist groups.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's statement doesn't specifically address widely criticized remarks by President Donald Trump, who said white supremacists don't bear all the blame for last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

McConnell said the groups behind the Charlottesville violence are planning a rally in Lexington, Kentucky. He said "their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcome anywhere in America."

Trump said in a combative press conference on Tuesday there were "some very bad people" among the protesters. But he also said: "You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

McConnell said "there are no good neo-nazis."

McConnell's Full Statement:

“The white supremacist, KKK, and neo-nazi groups who brought hatred and violence to Charlottesville are now planning a rally in Lexington. Their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcome anywhere in America.

“We can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial hatred. There are no good neo-nazis, and those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. We all have a responsibility to stand against hate and violence, wherever it raises its evil head.”

McConnell tweeted on Saturday that "the hate and bigotry" in Charlotteville is not reflective of American values. He said he "wholeheartedly opposes their actions."