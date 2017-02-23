Mayfield Dentist and Another Resident Charged with Felony Drug Counts

A dentist in Mayfield and another resident have been charged on felony counts related to drugs. Dr. Wesley Mills and David Clymer were charged this month with Class D felonies after a months-long investigation.

Kentucky State Police had received a complaint from the state Office of the Inspector General last summer. Mills and Clymer were suspected to have conspired to obtain controlled substances by fraud. They were also suspected to have used the identity of a non-consenting third party to obtain the substances. In early February, testimonial evidence was presented to a Graves County Grand Jury.

On February 9, a four count indictment charged Mills of two counts of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud - known as ‘doctor shopping’ - and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. The substances were found to have been obtained in McCracken County. A McCracken County Grand Jury also returned two additional counts to Mills for Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud.

A 10 count indictment was handed to Clymer, charged with two counts of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, six counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and two counts of theft of identity without consent.