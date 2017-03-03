Mayfield Center Joins State 'Journeyman' Program to Cut Recidivism

The Mayfield Youth Development Center is taking part in Governor Matt Bevin’s statewide initiative to cut down on recidivism while producing skilled workers.

Mayfield is one of four state youth centers participating in “Justice to Journeyman.” The program unveiled Thursday trains prison inmates and juvenile offenders for skilled jobs. Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley said the program will have an “amazing impact” on participants.

“This would give the credentials to an inmate or a youth and give them the ability to work not only in Kentucky, but across the country with this journeyman’s status that’d allow them to earn a high wage, provide for themselves and their families and that’s really life-changing,” Tilley said.

Tilley said the Department of Juvenile Justice hopes to recruit company partners for apprenticeships in ‘building maintenance’ at the Mayfield location. The center will allow 15 participants at a time, although there are currently 20 residents. He said the program will cost few if any additional tax dollars.