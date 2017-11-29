Massac County State Attorney Files to Run for Illinois 118th District State Rep

Massac County State Attorney Patrick Windhorst filed this week to run for state representative in southern Illinois’ 118th House district.

Windhorst--a Republican--said he wants to improve the conditions of the region which he says is “falling behind the state of Illinois.” He said political and economic reforms need to happen in Springfield.



“One of the main issues that’s causing people to leave our communities is property taxes,” Windhorst said. “Our property tax rates are sometimes double or triple those of surrounding states for the same valued home. So that property tax system needs to be reformed.”



Windhorst said there needs to be reform to workers compensation insurance that is “causing businesses to close or not move to Illinois.” If elected, he said he would also address term limits. The 118th district includes Pope, Massac and Pulaski counties. The primary election is on March 20th.