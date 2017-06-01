Martin O’Malley To Speak At Local Democratic Dinner

By 3 minutes ago

Credit via Martin O'Malley's Facebook page

  Former Democratic Maryland Governor and presidential candidate Martin O’Malley will be the keynote speaker at the Purchase Area Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner. The Calloway County Democratic Party sponsors the annual event. Chair David Ramey said O’Malley has been active since the election and sees the benefit in speaking to rural areas.

 

“He and a lot of other people understand that rural Kentucky- or areas like rural Kentucky- are where we need to work on being more competitive.” Ramey said.

 

O’Malley placed a distant third in the Democratic Presidential Primary last year. The Purchase Area Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner is at the Kenlake State Park Tennis Center in Aurora on June 8th. Tickets are $30.00 per person if paid by June 5 ($35.00 each if paid after June 5).  They will also be pre-selling a Young Democrat ticket for those age 25 and younger; $25 if pre-paid by June 5. 

  

Tags: 
calloway county democratic party
david ramey
Martin O'Malley

Related Content

Calloway Democratic Party Chair David Ramey Files to Run for 5th District House Seat

By Jan 4, 2016
David Ramey for State Representative

Calloway County Democratic Party chair David Ramey has filed to run for Republican state Rep. Kenny Imes’ 5th District seat in the Kentucky House.

Calloway County Party Chairs Talk Today's Primary

By May 17, 2016
Lance Dennee/WKMS

Kentuckians are casting their votes Tuesday in the commonwealth’s primary election, with state Democrats finally getting their say in the presidential contest between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Both candidates have made western Kentucky appearances in the last couple days and Calloway County Democratic Party chair David Ramey says the race is much tighter here than he thought it would be six months ago.

Senate Candidate Jim Gray to Deliver Keynote at Purchase Area Jefferson-Jackson Dinner

By Jun 15, 2016
Jim Gray for U.S. Senate

Kentucky U.S. Senate candidate Jim Gray will be in Murray this week for the Purchase Area Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner.