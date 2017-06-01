Martin O’Malley To Speak At Local Democratic Dinner

Former Democratic Maryland Governor and presidential candidate Martin O’Malley will be the keynote speaker at the Purchase Area Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner. The Calloway County Democratic Party sponsors the annual event. Chair David Ramey said O’Malley has been active since the election and sees the benefit in speaking to rural areas.

“He and a lot of other people understand that rural Kentucky- or areas like rural Kentucky- are where we need to work on being more competitive.” Ramey said.

O’Malley placed a distant third in the Democratic Presidential Primary last year. The Purchase Area Jefferson-Jackson Day Dinner is at the Kenlake State Park Tennis Center in Aurora on June 8th. Tickets are $30.00 per person if paid by June 5 ($35.00 each if paid after June 5). They will also be pre-selling a Young Democrat ticket for those age 25 and younger; $25 if pre-paid by June 5.