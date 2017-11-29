Manager Closes Mayfield’s Only Bar Due to Mayor's Alcohol Ordinance Veto

The manager of what was until this week the only bar in Mayfield said his decision to close was due to the mayor and city council not allowing it to compete with surrounding cities.

General Manager Matt Kaletch closed the M.T. Winchester this week after a request to extend sales hours was denied.

Kaletch said the city council passed an ordinance allowing sales to be extended from 12 to 1 a.m., but Mayor Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell then vetoed the ordinance and a council attempt to overturn the veto failed.

Kaletch said the decision will hinder future businesses from opening. “I know there had been several of people that were wanting to come in and open one but they were riding on our coattails to get to the one o’clock. . . And when they didn’t get the one o’clock? Well that pretty well said no," Kaletch said.

According to the bar's web site, the business opened in June 2017 and served as a venue for live music. Hours were listed open until Midnight Tuesday through Thursdays, until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Kaletch said he expects the DUI rate to increase due to people driving further distances to go to bars.

He hasn’t decided whether he will take his business elsewhere but says he will not reopen a bar in Mayfield as long as Cantrell is mayor.

Cantrell was not immediately available for comment.