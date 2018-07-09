Man Arrested After Texting Former Sheriff About Meeting For Drug Deal

A Metropolis, Illinois man is in jail after police said he accidentally contacted a former McCracken County Sheriff to whom he offered to sell pills.

The Sheriff’s Department said retired sheriff Jon Hayden received texts from Jakeob Smejkal over the weekend. Sheriff Matt Carter says Hayden obtained a new phone number and the department believes Smejkal contacted the number thinking it was someone interested in purchasing pills. Under the direction of detectives, Hayden agreed to meet him in Paducah.

“Our officers met him at this gas station as described where he would meet former sheriff Hayden and approached him and that further investigation resulted in him admitting that he had come there to sell these pills,” Carter said.

Deputies seized 20 doses of Adderall from Smejkal they say he intended to sell. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance.