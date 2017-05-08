Madisonville Public Transit System to go Online this Month

The Madisonville Public Transit System is scheduled to go online the morning of May 22. The system will include two buses operating within Madisonville city limits.

Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission vice chair Tim Thomas started the development of the system under his chairmanship last year. He said the system will serve at least five thousand people within its first year.

“I personally am really excited about being able to see this come into fruition. To see us be able to have so many people when we talk about single mothers with their kids, plant workers, and older people just getting back and forth,” Thomas said.

Thomas says the system will benefit the community and assist economic development. Discount passes will be available for veterans and people with disabilities.

The system will cost around $200,000 dollars to operate this year.