Louisville Files Federal Lawsuit Against Drug Distributors

Officials in Kentucky's largest city have filed suit in federal court against opioid distributors, accusing them of contributing to the drug epidemic in the state.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the lawsuit Monday, saying that Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson failed to monitor, identify and report suspicious activity. The suit is among dozens filed around the country asking drug companies to help pay for the costs of combating the epidemic.

Media report the suit doesn't include a set amount for damages because the estimated costs are still being calculated.

The companies didn't immediately return calls seeking comment on Monday, but have sought to have similar suits dismissed saying the communities lack legal standing to bring such claims and that they ship drugs only to federally and state-licensed pharmacies.