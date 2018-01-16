Louisville Addiction Recovery Center Unveils Phase One of Expansion Project

Louisville’s largest addiction recovery center is expanding. Officials with the Healing Place unveiled phase one of the project Tuesday.

The Healing Place is expanding its men’s campus by 200 beds. Bed shortages have forced the center to turn away hundreds of men every month, and it’s been working on the expansion since last year.

Spokeswoman Laci Comer says the addition will allow them to serve more people.

“With the expansion of our men’s campus, we’re going to be serving right around 1000 individuals every day. And it’s at no cost to the client," said Comer.

The expansion costs about $29 million, and Comer says they need to raise around $5 million more to finish the job.