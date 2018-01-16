Louisville Addiction Recovery Center Unveils Phase One of Expansion Project

By Kyeland Jackson 2 hours ago

Credit The Healing Place, Facebook

  Louisville’s largest addiction recovery center is expanding. Officials with the Healing Place unveiled phase one of the project Tuesday.

The Healing Place is expanding its men’s campus by 200 beds. Bed shortages have forced the center to turn away hundreds of men every month, and it’s been working on the expansion since last year.

Spokeswoman Laci Comer says the addition will allow them to serve more people.

“With the expansion of our men’s campus, we’re going to be serving right around 1000 individuals every day. And it’s at no cost to the client," said Comer.

The expansion costs about $29 million, and Comer says they need to raise around $5 million more to finish the job.

 

Tags: 
The Healing Place
addiction
Louisville

Related Content

In Ads, Tobacco Companies Admit They Made Cigarettes More Addictive

By editor Nov 27, 2017

If you read a newspaper on Sunday, there's a good chance you came across a full-page ad warning of the dangers of smoking.

The stark messages with black text on an otherwise blank page tell readers that cigarettes kill 1,200 Americans every day. The same messages start to run Monday evening on prime time television.

What To Make Of A Head-To-Head Test Of Addiction Treatments

By Jake Harper Nov 16, 2017

Addiction specialists caution against reading too much into a new study released this week that compares two popular medications for opioid addiction. This much-anticipated research is the largest study so far to directly compare the widely used treatment Suboxone with relative newcomer Vivitrol.

Researchers who compared the two drugs found them equally effective once treatment started. But there are fundamental differences in the way treatment begins, which makes these findings difficult to interpret.

Addiction U: Schools Form Research Consortium On Opioid Epidemic

By Aaron Payne (OVR) Nov 8, 2017
Mary Meehan, ohiovalleyresource.org

Health researchers from universities around the region will gather Friday to discuss how their work can address the opioid epidemic. As Aaron Payne reports, the meeting marks the launch of an ambitious research consortium to better understand and treat addiction.