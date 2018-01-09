Local Media Businessman Announces Run For 6th District State Representative

A Marshall County media businessman is the second Republican to enter the race for the 6th District State House seat.

Chris Freeland owns Freeland Broadcasting which encompasses WCBL, WCCK and the Marshall County Daily.

He served four terms as a Benton City Councilman. Freeland said one of his goals in office would be collaborating with other state leaders in the region to attract businesses to the area.

“They might not all come to Marshall County or Lyon County or Reidland, but they will employ if they come to Calloway County, if they come to McCracken-they will still employ our people and provide opportunities for our people.” Freeland said.

Freeland said he is concerned with sexual harassment allegations in the House, the pension crisis and how the state government handles taxpayer money.

He said he believes the state government needs “new people who aren’t politicians, but business people and good public servants.” Freeland will face off against Republican Randy Fox in the May primary.