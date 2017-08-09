Lexmark to Cut 700 Jobs

Lexington-based Lexmark Incorporated will cut 700 employees from its payroll during the next year, the company announced Tuesday.

The lay-off from among the company’s 10,000 employees worldwide is a result of a restructuring program.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the cuts are a result of an effort by Lexmark to “align company talent with our strategy to ensure future success.”

The company’s Chief Marketing officer, Jerry Grasso, says the lay-offs are not targeted at any specific country or location.

Lexmark has about 2,300 workers in Lexington.