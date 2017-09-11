Lexington Mayor Says Cemetery Board Tentatively OKs Taking Confederate Statues

By 3 hours ago

Credit Daderot, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain (cropped)// Bedford, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain (cropped)

A Kentucky mayor says a cemetery board has tentatively agreed to take two Confederate statues.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Lexington Mayor Jim Gray announced the Lexington Cemetery board's decision on Monday after he attended the meeting. Gray said the legal details still need to be determined.

The decision affects the statues of Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, a U.S. vice president and Confederate secretary of war. Morgan and Breckinridge are both buried at the cemetery.

The Lexington Fayette-Urban County Council voted last month to move the statues from outside a former courthouse. Gray was given 30 days to return with a new location. The deadline is Thursday.

Gray told the cemetery board previously that the statues come with an endowment for upkeep, maintenance and security. The city is accepting donations for the endowment.

Tags: 
Confederate Statue
Confederates
Jim Gray
lexington
John Hunt Morgan
John C. Breckinridge

Related Content

Paducah Area African American Pastors, NAACP Call For Removal of Tilghman Statue

By Sep 4, 2017
Photo corresponding to letter post via actionnetwork.org

Paducah area African American church leaders and the local N.A.A.C.P. are calling upon the city to remove the statue of Confederate General Lloyd Tilghman on Fountain Square.

African-American Leaders Call For Bevin To Remove Jefferson Davis Statue

By Aug 30, 2017
Ryland Barton, via Twitter

African-American leaders called on Gov. Matt Bevin to remove a white marble statue of Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol building on Wednesday.

How Kentucky’s Street Names Memorialize Its Civil War And Civil Rights History

By Aug 28, 2017
via WFPL

The deadly white nationalist clash in Charlottesville reignited a national conversation about confederate monuments and who and what gets memorialized, a particularly thorny subject in the South.

Castleman Cleanup Begins As Louisville Seeks Comment On Public Art

By Ashlie Stevens KPR Aug 28, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin/WFPL News

As members of the Falls Art Foundry began chipping away at the bright orange paint streaking the side of the John Breckinridge Castleman statue in Cherokee Triangle Monday, drivers traversing the roundabout soon started shouting out their car windows to make known their opinions about the statue.

Louisville Officials Say Cleaning Vandalized Confederate Statue Will Cost Thousands

By Aug 25, 2017
Kate Howard, KyCIR via WFPL

Officials in a Kentucky city say it will cost thousands of dollars to remove orange paint from a Confederate monument that was vandalized. 