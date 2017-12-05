Lexington Mayor Jim Gray Announces Run for Congress

Democratic Lexington Mayor Jim Gray is running for Congress.

Gray announced a bid for Kentucky's Sixth Congressional District seat on Tuesday, currently held by Republican Andy Barr.

Gray has served nearly two terms as mayor of Kentucky's second-largest city. He ran a construction company prior to serving as mayor.

Gray said in a release rising health care costs, the high cost of education and low wage growth “threaten” the middle class and the 'American Dream.'

He also kicked-off a tour on Tuesday of the 19-county district to speak with voters.

Gray faces a competitive primary in 2018 with State Senator Reggie Thomas, retired fighter pilot Amy McGrath whose campaign video went viral and Geoff Young who has run for the seat twice before.

Gray mounted an unsuccessful run to overtake Rand Paul in the U.S. Senate in 2016.