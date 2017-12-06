Lexington Council Member First to Announce Plans to Run for Mayor

Veteran Lexington council member Kevin Stinnett plans to seek the office of mayor. The announcement comes on the day Lexington Mayor Jim Gray launched his campaign for 6th District congressman.

Stinnett, a financial services advisor, believes his experience heading the city’s budget committee is a plus. “I’ve been on council ten years in the district, four years at large and I’ve been chair of the budget and finance committee for eight years,” noted Stinnett. “So, I know the budget. I know how to balance the budget for the city and I know how to make sure our basic services are met.”

Stinnett says he wasn’t planning on running for mayor until Gray announced his plans. At least four other people with ties to local government are considering entering the race.

