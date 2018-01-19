Legislative Leaders Still Unsure of Pension Consideration

By 55 minutes ago

Credit Alexey Stiop, 123rf Stock Photo

Monday will mark the beginning of the fourth week of the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly.

Lawmakers will return next week, still not sure when they will be voting on what legislative leaders say is one of the highest priorities, changes to the pension systems.

House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne was asked today if it’s possible a pension vote could run up against action on a new two-year state budget.

“It is possible certainly, but I would hope that we would have that done before we get to the budget,” said Osborne.

In the Senate, President Robert Stivers said he hoped the issue would have been resolved back in October. But, he said, members in his chamber are waiting on information from retirement system officials.

Stivers said he’s not willing to do anything until the full fiscal impact of any changes are known.

Tags: 
Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne
Kentucky pension system

Related Content

Bevin's Pension Plan Would Require More Funding Than Proposed Budget

By Jan 17, 2018
SERGEY KUZMIN/123RF STOCK PHOTO

  Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposal for how the state should spend money over the next two years would make steep cuts and set aside more money than ever before for the ailing pension systems. But even more money would be required if the legislature approves the governor’s plan to overhaul the state’s pension systems.