Legislative Leaders Still Unsure of Pension Consideration

Monday will mark the beginning of the fourth week of the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly.

Lawmakers will return next week, still not sure when they will be voting on what legislative leaders say is one of the highest priorities, changes to the pension systems.

House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne was asked today if it’s possible a pension vote could run up against action on a new two-year state budget.

“It is possible certainly, but I would hope that we would have that done before we get to the budget,” said Osborne.

In the Senate, President Robert Stivers said he hoped the issue would have been resolved back in October. But, he said, members in his chamber are waiting on information from retirement system officials.

Stivers said he’s not willing to do anything until the full fiscal impact of any changes are known.