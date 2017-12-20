Legislative Issues Covered in Chamber's Annual Conference

For more than a decade, Kentucky’s largest business association has hosted a state legislative preview conference. Tuesday’s event in Lexington covered most hot button items for the 2018 general assembly session.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Dave Adkisson believes the budgetary challenges facing state lawmakers over the next three months could be the toughest in decades.

The veteran business leader says it could even outdistance the 2008 recession, because there will be no federal bailout support this time.

But, Adkisson stepped outside the meeting yesterday to say key players were in on the discussions. “The 300 people who are attending this conference are some of the folks who are closest to the conversations of Frankfort and the policy making.”

The president of the Chamber says federal tax changes aren’t the final solution when it comes to the Commonwealth’s economy.

Adkisson says Kentucky’s pension challenges and other budgetary needs will require attention beyond the nation’s capital. “There could be some benefit to the state of Kentucky, but the hole in the state’s budget right now, which is anticipated to be in the billion dollar range. That’s just on a ten billion dollar state budget,” said Adkisson. “So, a hole that big can’t be met just by what’s going on in Washington right now.”

In addition to leaders in business and public affairs, Adkisson said about a dozen state lawmakers were presenting and listening during the conference.

© 2017 WEKU