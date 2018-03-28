LBL's Planetarium Offers Many Educational Opportunities to the Community

The Golden Pond Planetarium, located in Land Between the Lakes adjacent to the visitor center, has been open since 1979. Dr. Jim Gould, an advisor for Friends of Land Between the Lakes, visits Sounds Good to discuss the many different educational opportunities the planetarium offers the Western KY community.

Dr. Jim Gould, an advisor for Friends of Land Between the Lakes, speaks with Tracy Ross about the educational opportunities and fundraising endeavors of the Golden Pond Planetarium.

The Golden Pond Planetarium is nestled in the junction of the North-South Trace and Highway 68. It's adjacent to the Land Between the Lakes visitor center, and has been open since 1979. Around 25,000 to 28,000 people visit the planetarium yearly. The planetarium is open every day of the week except for two days out of the year, Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Dr. Jim Gould, an advisor for Friends of Land Between the Lakes, visits Sounds Good to discuss the many educational opportunities Golden Pond has to offer and how the community can give back.

Golden Pond Planetarium offers a plethora of educational and entertaining programs, including astronomer-led star observations, star shows, concerts, laser light shows, and more. Not only is it the closest planetarium of its kind in the surrounding area, but their daily programs throughout the entire year make them exceptionally unique.

Dr. Jim Gould explains Golden Pond's current fundraising goal, which is to replace the projector for the observatory dome by the end of 2018. To contribute to Golden Pond and Land Between the Lakes, visit the Friends of Land Between the Lakes website and donate online or donate in person through the North or South welcome centers.