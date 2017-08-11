LBL Starts Moving Towards “Sustainable Recreation”

Land Between the Lakes is removing old structures and sites in what they say is a step towards ‘sustainable recreation.’

The U.S. Forest Service initiative aims to “provide recreational opportunities and activities that are ecologically, economically and socially sustainable for present and future generations.”

Structures at Bacon Creek, Jones Creek and Rushing Creek Campgrounds, as well as buildings from the Model Tower area will be removed. Old, out of use wells will be closed at Birmingham Ferry and Rushing Creek Campgrounds.





Customer Service Manager Jeff Laird said sustainable recreation efforts are in the very early phases and will include community feedback for future plans. He said unused buildings and sites add $730,000 dollars to LBL’s deferred maintenance backlog.