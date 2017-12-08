Lawmaker Proposes Porn Blockers On All Kentucky Computers

A state lawmaker who made racist Facebook posts during his campaign last year wants to require all devices that can access the internet to have pornography blockers installed on them.

Rep. Dan Johnson, a Republican from Mt. Washington, has proposed requiring all internet-enabled devices to have filters for “obscenity, child pornography, revenge pornography, and prostitution.”

The filters could be removed for 20 dollars under the legislation. During his campaign last year, Johnson posted images portraying President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys and other racist pictures.

The Republican Party of Kentucky called for Johnson to suspend his campaign at the time, but he ended up winning by fewer than 200 votes. Earlier this year, Johnson filed a bill to totally ban abortions in the state by making it a felony to perform the procedure.