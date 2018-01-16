KYTC Working to Improve Driving Conditions, Cautions Potential Flooding

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews have improved driving conditions along major roadways after a late night plowing A and B routes.

Public Information Officer Keith Todd said the roads are looking better than expected. He said that despite cold temperatures the sunshine is making a big difference with road crews.

“It may not sound like much, but it’s enough to get the pavement warm enough that it activate our salt and our other ice fighting chemicals. So we are getting a big benefit from that today that we didn’t expect to be here until tomorrow,” said Todd.

Todd said KYTC crews will begin focusing more on C routes also known as rural secondary roads.

“We’ve been working really hard to try to get those C routes caught up as much as possible, because we know that when the temperatures start dropping tonight that it’s going to be really tough to do much good out there,” said Todd.

He cautioned that county roads and city streets still have some slick spots. He also said the rising temperatures expected this weekend could possibly lead to some flooding if the snow melts too quickly.