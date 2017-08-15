KYTC Spokesman: Eclipse Travelers Should Bring “A Five Gallon Bucket of Patience”

By 1 hour ago

Credit CREDIT GREATAMERICANECLIPSE.COM

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Keith Todd says travelers should bring “a five gallon bucket of patience” when coming to see the total solar eclipse.

KYTC is making final preparations for the natural phenomenon now only six days away. Todd says people from 45 states are expected to come to the region and the number of visitors is steadily increasing. He urges people to not park on the shoulders of roadways to watch the eclipse.

“We’ll have lots of message boards up that will essentially say ‘Heavy eclipse event traffic ahead, be prepared to stop, no parking on shoulder.’ Because when people pull off and start parking on the shoulder they tend to slow down other traffic on the road, they become a safety hazard,” said Todd.

 

Todd says visitors should instead park in a city or state park with accessible facilities nearby, like restrooms and food sources. KYTC is working with the National Weather Service in Paducah to keep track of the weather for Monday's eclipse. Todd says they are predicting mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80's which could create heat-related issues such as heat strokes and heat exhaustion.

More travel tips can be found at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's website.

Tags: 
2017 Solar Eclipse
Keith Todd
KYTC

Related Content

UFO Festival in West Kentucky Expects 20,000 People On Eclipse Weekend

By Aug 3, 2017
Kelly Little Green Men Days festival Facebook Page

 An annual UFO festival in a town outside of Hopkinsville is preparing for a major influx of visitors during the August 21st total solar eclipse.

Hopkinsville Isn't the Only Kentucky City Offering a Prime Spot for Eclipse Viewing

By Jul 31, 2017
greatamericaneclipse.com

Thousands of people will flock to Hopkinsville next month for the first total solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in 99 years. But where’s the next best place to view the eclipse in Kentucky?

NASA Astronaut to Visit Hopkinsville Community College During Eclipse

By Ysabel Lavitz Aug 2, 2017
courtesy of Hopkinsville Community College

Hopkinsville Community College is slated to host a NASA astronaut on campus during the August 21 total solar eclipse.