Ky State Treasurer Wants to End Her Office's Reliance on Taxpayer Funds

Kentucky state Treasurer Allison Ball is supporting a bill aimed at ending her office's reliance on taxpayer money.

The House State Government Committee advanced a bill Thursday that would allow her office to pay for all its operations by using funds generated from unclaimed property.

Ball's office receives about $2 million from the state General Fund each year and about $250,000 in state road funds. It's a small amount compared to the overall state budget, but Ball says "every penny helps." Ball, a Republican, says half of her agency's operations are now funded through unclaimed property funds. She says fully funding her office that way would not jeopardize that fund.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Representative Ken Fleming, praised Ball and her staff for "out of the box, creative thinking."