Ky Senate Passes Resolution Regarding White Nationalist Event

By 3 hours ago

Credit J. Tyler Franklin

The Kentucky Senate has approved a resolution condemning a white nationalist organization’s planned spring rally in eastern Kentucky. It won backing Tuesday by a voice vote.

Members of the Traditionalist Worker Party along with the Nationalist Front, and National Socialist Movement are scheduled to gather at Jenny Wiley State Park in late April. A rally is expected to take place in Pikeville. Pike County Senator Ray Jones calls it disgraceful for the participants to gather near a memorial to those who fought and died in World War II.

“While they have a First Amendment right to espouse their hatred, we have a First Amendment right to stand up and say we’re not gonna accept this in our community,” Jones said.

Jones says another two resolutions call for the renaming of portions of two state roads in honor of Pike County men who died in France in 1944 fighting what he termed the "Nazi nemesis."

Tags: 
Kentucky Senate
Traditionalist Worker Party
Nationalist Front
Nationalist Socialist Movement
Jenny Wiley State Park
pikeville
Ray Jones
Pike County

Related Content

Concerns Regarding White Nationalist Event Come to the Senate Floor

By Feb 9, 2017
Anne Kitzman, 123rf Stock Photo

The Kentucky senate could vote on a resolution later today condemning the meeting of three white nationalist groups at an eastern Kentucky state park.