Ky Senate Passes Bill Authorizing $10.5M for Bowling Green VA Nursing Home

The Kentucky Senate has added its support for legislation to authorize $10.5 million in bonds to back a project to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.

Senators voted 37-0 Thursday to pass a bill offering the financial commitment.

Supporters say it will improve chances that the proposed facility becomes a reality in south-central Kentucky. The measure goes to the House, which has passed its own bill to authorize bonds for the project.

Supporters say the $10.5 million in bonds would be used to match $19.5 million in federal funding.