Ky Sec. of State Responds to Voter Fraud Investigation: “No Such Information Exists”

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says “no such information exists” in response to a Congressional request for voter fraud information.

President Donald Trump has called for a “major investigation” into voter fraud claiming, without evidence, that millions of people voted illegally in the November election.

Grimes and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear received a letter on January 25 from House Democrats Elijah Cummings, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform; Bob Brady, Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration; and Jim Clyburn, Assistant Democratic Leader requesting information confirming incidents of fraud.

The Democratic Secretary of State and Attorney General were asked to “list all specific cases” in which an individual has cast a vote though legally prohibited from doing so. The request asks for name, date, polling place, specific legal reason why vote was prohibited and result of prosecution - if any. Grimes issued a response Tuesday that read: “To the best of my knowledge, no such information exists.”

Her response goes on to state the various voting initiatives Grimes has been involved in since taking office, including online voter registration and the Election Integrity Task Force. She said no such agency (Ky State Board of Elections, Ky Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office or FBI) “reported an instance in which an individual prohibited from casting a vote did so in the November 2016 election.”

Grimes added, “As for the November 2016 Presdiential Election in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, any allegation that the type of voter fraud about which you inquire occurred is irresponsible and unfounded.”