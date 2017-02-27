Ky Reps. Comer and Massie to Participate Bipartisan ‘Hemp on the Hill’ Expo at Capitol

Two Republican Kentucky congressmen and two Democrats host a bipartisan industrial hemp expo at the U.S. Capitol tomorrow. First district Representative James Comer and Thomas Massie of the fourth district join Democrats Jared Polis of Colorado and Earl Blumenauer of Oregon. 

The second annual ‘Hemp on the Hill’ expo aims to bring lawmakers and entrepreneurs together in restoring the hemp industry.

Comer said earlier this month he intends to file a bill reclassifying hemp from a controlled substance to an agricultural crop.

As Kentucky Ag Commissioner, Comer was instrumental in getting the hemp industry up and running, introducing pilot projects through Senate Bill 50, including Murray State. 

The plant is paired with its cousin marijuana on the federal list of controlled substances. Kentucky is one of 28 states permitted to grow hemp for research pilot programs under strict conditions.

The expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include remarks from members of Congress.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon and Republican Senator Rand Paul are honorary co-hosts.

According to a release 19 businesses, organizations and government officials are expected to participate.

