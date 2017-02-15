KY House Committee Approves Bill Allowing Vintage Whiskey Sales

Bourbon whiskey cocktail
Credit Brent Hofacker, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

The Kentucky House committee has cleared a bill that would allow vintage bottles of whiskey to be put back into circulation in the world's bourbon capital.

The bill would allow people who possess old, unopened bottles of spirits to sell them to bars, restaurants or liquor stores.

The bill was advanced Wednesday by the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee.

Kentucky Distillers' Association President Eric Gregory says there are probably more vintage bottles of bourbon tucked away in Kentucky attics than anywhere else.

Gregory says putting those whiskeys back into circulation in restaurants and bars would be another boost for bourbon tourism.

Bottles of rare whiskeys can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Vintage
whiskey
Kentucky Distiller’s Association

Related Content

Raise Your Glass to Kentucky Bourbon's Rising Economic Kick

By Feb 7, 2017
Brent Hofacker, 123rf Stock Photo

The economic potency of bourbon is getting stronger with age, increasing its impact on Kentucky by $1 billion in the past two years as demand for American whiskeys continues to grow.

Ky. Bourbon Production Reaches Nearly 50-Year High

By & May 18, 2016
123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky bourbon production hit a nearly 50-year high last year. An industry group says the state’s distilleries filled nearly 1.9 million bourbon barrels last year, the highest level since 1967. 