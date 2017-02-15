KY House Committee Approves Bill Allowing Vintage Whiskey Sales

The Kentucky House committee has cleared a bill that would allow vintage bottles of whiskey to be put back into circulation in the world's bourbon capital.

The bill would allow people who possess old, unopened bottles of spirits to sell them to bars, restaurants or liquor stores.

The bill was advanced Wednesday by the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee.

Kentucky Distillers' Association President Eric Gregory says there are probably more vintage bottles of bourbon tucked away in Kentucky attics than anywhere else.

Gregory says putting those whiskeys back into circulation in restaurants and bars would be another boost for bourbon tourism.

Bottles of rare whiskeys can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars.