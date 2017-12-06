Ky GOP House Members Ask Bevin to Not Call a Special Session

Kentucky GOP House members are asking Republican Gov. Matt Bevin not to call a special legislative session on pension reform before the end of the year.

The Courier Journal reports that a large majority of House Republicans sent a letter making the request Wednesday.

House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne said the letter expressed the lawmakers' desire to address the pension crisis but not during a special session.

Majority Leader Jonathan Shell said of the 64 members of the House GOP caucus, at least 45 signed the letter during a retreat Wednesday. He said eight lawmakers couldn't attend the retreat.

Bevin has said all year that he would call a session before year's end. His office didn't immediately respond to an email from the newspaper seeking a response to the lawmakers' letter.