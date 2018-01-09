KSP to Launch Drug Addiction Help Program Jan. 16

The Kentucky State Police is launching a program designed to help people in west Kentucky struggling with drug addiction.

The Angel Initiative will launch Jan. 16 at KSP Post 1, which covers the Purchase Area and Livingston, Lyon and Trigg Counties. The program was launched last year in eastern Kentucky.

Through the program, state police will connect drug abusers to agencies that can help. Public Affairs Officer Jody Cash said the program is a response to the opioid epidemic, but also helps people struggling with other substances. He said the program is a way for addicts to seek help without the threat of criminal charges.

KSP is holding a public forum at Barnes Auditorium in Baptist Health Paducah's Carson-Meyer Heart Center on Jan. 16 at 1:00 p.m. to discuss the intent and impact of the program.