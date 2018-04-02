KSP Investigating Possible Violations of Whistleblower Act at McCracken Co. Jail

Kentucky State Police are investigating whether the termination of McCracken County Deputy Jailer David Knight violated the Kentucky Whistleblower Act.

KSP said in a release Monday that detectives received on March 26 a request to investigate possible violations. Jailer Tonya Ray terminated Knight’s employment on March 8.

The Fiscal Court voted he be reinstated. Ray said on Facebook she is “the final decision maker” involving jail personnel. She said she decided to reverse her decision and have him reinstated after the Fiscal Court’s request.

KSP issued on Monday two separate search warrants at the McCracken County Jail. The first involves Knight and the second is related to the investigation of the death last week of inmate Joshua Fuson. Investigations are ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Nicole Erwin contributed to this report.