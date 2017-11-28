KRTA Current & Past Leaders to Discuss Pension Issue with Retired Teachers in Murray

The executive director of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and their predecessor will discuss at a meeting in Murray next month the governor’s proposed changes to the pension system.

Tim Abrams and former KRTA Executive Director Bob Wagoner will address the Calloway County Retired Teachers Association on December 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.

Groups representing teachers and other state workers have expressed anger over the governor’s plan at town halls with stat lawmakers.

Opponents say provisions amount to pay cuts and will make Kentucky less lucrative for workers. Many current and most future employees would be moved to 401(k)-style plans.

Supporters say the systems are close to insolvency and need structural change to prevent future financial burden.

The December meeting will be filmed and posted to YouTube.