KHS to Honor African American Journalist with Historical Marker in Hopkinsville

The first black journalist in America to make a career at a mainstream newspaper will be honored by the Kentucky Historical Society next weekend.

Former New York Post journalist and Hopkinsville native Ted Poston covered civil rights stories during the 1940’s through 1960’s and earned the George Polk Award in Journalism for national reporting in 1949. Jennifer P. Brown serves on the Governing Board for the Kentucky Historical Society and said Poston is the first African American to be honored with a historical marker in Hopkinsville.

“Ted Poston’s legacy and what he did in journalism is important all over the country,” Brown said. “It’s a great thing there will be a lesson about him that anybody passing through downtown Hopkinsville will be able to see and read about.”

The dedication ceremony will coincide with the Kentucky Historical Society's “Integrated Segregated Studies: Part One” to document African American and Jewish History in Hopkinsville. The marker and dedication ceremony will occur Saturday, May 20, at the 9th and Main Street intersection in Hopkinsville.