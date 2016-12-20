Kentucky University Enrollment Primarily Positive While National Study Indicates Declines

Kentucky's public institutions are bucking a national trend when it comes to university enrollment.

A report released this week by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center indicates enrollment at postsecondary schools across the country fell by 1.4 percent this fall. Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Bob King says one of the positive notes in Kentucky involves a school in the state's capital city.

“As you know Kentucky State has had a fairly significant drop off, but they saw a 9% increase this year, so they’re starting to move in in the right direction,” King said.

King says other enrollment gains were seen at EKU, Western, UK, and U of L. Enrollment declines have occurred at Morehead, Murray, and Northern Kentucky.