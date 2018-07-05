Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball's Birth This Week Historical in State Politics

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball’s birth of a baby boy this week became a historical event in state politics. Ball is the first Kentucky Constitutional Officer to give birth while in office.

Six pounds, 15 ounces, Levi Adrian Swan was born on Tuesday. The child is the first born to Treasurer Allison Ball and her husband Asa James Swan. The family is recovering well.

Al Cross, director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, has also spent decades as a political columnist.

Cross said, quote, “Without fear of contradiction, I am comfortable concluding that Treasurer Ball is the first Kentucky Constitutional Officer to give birth while in office.”

Elected in 2015, Ball is also currently the nation’s youngest female statewide elected official at 36.