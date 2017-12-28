Kentucky In Top 25 Best Places To Work In Manufacturing

A financial technology company says Kentucky is home to three of the top 25 best places in the U.S. to work in manufacturing.

The list created by the company “Smart Asset”ranks the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox area as the fifth-best place in the country for manufacturing jobs.

Owensboro was ranked 17th, and the Louisville metro area was 19th. The report says a little more than 17 percent of jobs in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox region fall into the manufacturing category. That area has seen a 7 percent increase in manufacturing job growth over a one-year period.

Owensboro also owes about 17 percent of its jobs to manufacturing, with workers in that field seeing a 5-percent rise in incomes over last year. Louisville was the largest city to make Smart Asset’s Top 25 list. Talladega, Alabama finished first in the rankings.

