Kentucky In Top 25 Best Places To Work In Manufacturing

By 2 hours ago

Credit BECCA SCHIMMEL

  A financial technology company says Kentucky is home to three of the top 25 best places in the U.S. to work in manufacturing. 

  The list created by the company “Smart Asset”ranks the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox area as the fifth-best place in the country for manufacturing jobs.

Owensboro was ranked 17th, and the Louisville metro area was 19th. The report says a little more than 17 percent of jobs in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox region fall into the manufacturing category. That area has seen a 7 percent increase in manufacturing job growth over a one-year period.

Owensboro also owes about 17 percent of its jobs to manufacturing, with workers in that field seeing a 5-percent rise in incomes over last year. Louisville was the largest city to make Smart Asset’s Top 25 list. Talladega, Alabama finished first in the rankings. 

© 2017 WKU Public Radio

Tags: 
manufacturing
Smart Asset

Related Content

Taking Flight: Ohio Valley’s Aerospace Exports Take Top Dollars

By Jul 10, 2017
Becca Schimmel | Ohio Valley ReSource

Aircraft manufacturing has a long history in the Ohio Valley region stretching back to the Wright Brothers’ first shop. Today aerospace products are among the area’s top-dollar exports -- the second biggest export for Ohio, and number one for Kentucky. Becca Schimmel visited one aerospace facility in rural Kentucky to learn how the industry has developed, and where it might be heading. 

Trade Under Trump: Business Leaders Skeptical About Big Changes

By Dec 12, 2016
Becca Schimmel | Ohio Valley ReSource

Donald Trump campaigned with tough talk on trade. How will his trade policies as president affect the Ohio Valley’s economy? Becca Schimmel of the Ohio Valley ReSource spoke with business leaders and economists on both sides of the trade debate and found them skeptical about Trump’s ability to make big changes.