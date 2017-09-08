Kentucky Student Charged In School Shooting Plot

  A west Kentucky high school student has been arrested in what authorities are calling a school shooting plot with other students. The Bowling Green Daily News reports 18-year-old Rosalio Grajeda was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of second-degree terroristic threatening in the reported plan to carry out a school shooting at Bowling Green High School.

Bowling Green police detective Ryan Dillon said in the arrest citation that Grajeda acknowledged a plot to cause harm and confessed involvement and research of past school shootings.

Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said in a statement Thursday that students reported a potential threat to administrators, triggering the investigation. The other students believed involved are juveniles who haven't yet been charged. The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if Grajeda has a lawyer.

