Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal I-24 Collision

Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision on Interstate 24 Wednesday night that killed a 20-year-old woman and hospitalized three others.

A preliminary investigation found 19-year-old Nyreke Hutchinson of Clarksville was driving eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail at mile marker 39.

According to a police report, Chantel Dickey of Clarksville was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.

Passengers 19-year-old Antranice Phillips of Clarksville, 20-year-old Mykatela Toliver of Hopkinsville and the driver were transported to Caldwell County Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.